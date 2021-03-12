Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fortinet in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTNT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $187.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $187.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,329,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Fortinet by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Fortinet by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

