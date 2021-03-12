Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SITE Centers in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

SITC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.08.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,163,799.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,237,418 shares in the company, valued at $311,143,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 769,812 shares of company stock worth $7,943,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SITE Centers by 7,515.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263,657 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,709,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,956,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $15,233,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 229.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

