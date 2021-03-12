Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Reduced by Seaport Global Securities

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.85. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $23.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

NYSE NOC opened at $300.00 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $357.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In related news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

