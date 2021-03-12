Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

NERV stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.49. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter worth $906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 791,485 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 80,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

