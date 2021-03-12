Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Freehold Royalties Ltd. Raised by Analyst (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freehold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FRU. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

FRU stock opened at C$7.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -247.92%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

