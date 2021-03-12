Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lowered by Analyst

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $165.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.74. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 129.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,786 shares of company stock worth $37,865,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

