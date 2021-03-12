Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chevron in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.81.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $111.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.22. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The company has a market cap of $214.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

