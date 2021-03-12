Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Boingo Wireless, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Boingo Wireless in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday. Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of WIFI opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.97 million, a P/E ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 423,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 127,641 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 432,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 113,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 107,557 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

