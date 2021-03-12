Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sunrun Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sunrun in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,586.90 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $130,622.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $3,066,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sunrun by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,944,000 after buying an additional 430,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sunrun by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,483,000 after buying an additional 464,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

