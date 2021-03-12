Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Repare Therapeutics Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Repare Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 34,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $1,178,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 117,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,634 in the last three months.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

