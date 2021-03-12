Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Issued By SVB Leerink

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $539.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

