Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lumos Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumos Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of LUMO stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 6.7% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumos Pharma news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $652,796.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $2,376,282.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

