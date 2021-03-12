Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Shares Down 6.7%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) shares traded down 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.53. 3,553,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,301,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $32.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

