Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Sold by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 870,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 183,781 shares during the quarter. Putnam Premier Income Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 306,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 51,137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 261,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 92,096 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 273,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. 253,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,258. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

