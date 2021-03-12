Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Trading 11.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) traded up 11.5% on Wednesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America now has a $72.00 price target on the stock. Pulmonx traded as high as $57.94 and last traded at $56.89. 342,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 161,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,532,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

