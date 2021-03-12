Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,902,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,859,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,628,000.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

