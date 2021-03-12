Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 316,289 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $53,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $40,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,409. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Citigroup increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

