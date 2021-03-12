Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 736,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,804 shares during the period. Square comprises approximately 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Square were worth $160,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Square by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Square by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Square by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,661,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock valued at $243,589,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $10.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.33. The stock had a trading volume of 203,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,026,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a PE ratio of 357.29, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.17 and its 200 day moving average is $200.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

