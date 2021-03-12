Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 31,045 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,045 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $96,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $10.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,131. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $199.74. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.45 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.36.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

