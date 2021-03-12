Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $83.87 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,469 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.12% of Chubb worth $83,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,228. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CB traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.60. 7,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $176.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

