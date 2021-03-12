Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $186.72 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,767 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $186,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 255,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $67,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 64,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 48,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 10,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 45,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.13.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

