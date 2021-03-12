Prudential PLC Sells 17,300 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,616,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,384,000 after purchasing an additional 189,951 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,250,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 130,692 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 851,395 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 32.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after acquiring an additional 216,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.77.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

