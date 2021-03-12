Prudential PLC Invests $826,000 in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Prudential PLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THD. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 400.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1 year low of $45.95 and a 1 year high of $82.27.

