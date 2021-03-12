Prudential PLC Grows Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in News during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in News by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in News during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in News by 9.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. News Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

