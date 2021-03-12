Prudential PLC Buys 7,660 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average is $78.11. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

