Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Prudential PLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 100.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 153,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

