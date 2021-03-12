Prudential (LON:PRU) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,550.00

Prudential plc (LON:PRU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and last traded at GBX 1,527.27 ($19.95), with a volume of 13288929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,509.50 ($19.72).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,437 ($18.77) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,472.83 ($19.24).

The stock has a market cap of £39.12 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,359.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,251.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

About Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

