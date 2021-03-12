Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,800 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,437 ($18.77) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,485.33 ($19.41).

LON PRU traded up GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,539.50 ($20.11). 2,733,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,392,336. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,360.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,252.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The company has a market cap of £40.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,563.50 ($20.43).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

