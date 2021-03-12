Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. Proximus has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

BGAOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Proximus from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proximus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

