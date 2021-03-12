Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $26.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PFS. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE:PFS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,400. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $23.83.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

