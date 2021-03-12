Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.21

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

