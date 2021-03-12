Proteonomix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROT) Short Interest Down 96.6% in February

Proteonomix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the February 11th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PROT remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Proteonomix has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
Proteonomix Company Profile
Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Proteonomix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteonomix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.