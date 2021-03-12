Proteonomix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROT) Short Interest Down 96.6% in February

Proteonomix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the February 11th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PROT remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Proteonomix has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Proteonomix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the use of human cells and their derivatives. The company's products include Proteoderm, an anti-aging skin cream based on a proprietary and patented matrix of proteins that reduce wrinkles; UMK-121, a treatment for liver disease using a combination of two or three approved drugs to mobilize particular bone marrow stem cells; and StromaCel, a treatment for cardiac patients within two weeks of a myocardial infarction using stem cells derived from donor bone marrow and administered through IV solution to repair heart tissue.

