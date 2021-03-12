Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Raised to $88.00 at Truist Securities

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PB. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

PB stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.15.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

