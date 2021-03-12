ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,588,000 after purchasing an additional 668,542 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,659,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.