ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,273,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,800 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.1% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Apple worth $1,628,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $847,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,019,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 34,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.18 and its 200 day moving average is $123.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

