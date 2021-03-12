ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,326 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,993,000 after buying an additional 286,724 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $117.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $137.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.96.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

