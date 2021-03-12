ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,860 Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 177.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

In other news, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $207,469.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

