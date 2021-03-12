ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,147 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cubic were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUB. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cubic by 182.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cubic during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cubic during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUB shares. William Blair lowered Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.36.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. Cubic Co. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $70.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -536.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Cubic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

