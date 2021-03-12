ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $510,000 Investment in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $91,789.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,519 shares of company stock worth $388,584. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TVTX opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.