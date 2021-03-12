ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,482 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $78,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 25,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,097 shares of company stock worth $7,289,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

