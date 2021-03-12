ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of CTB opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

