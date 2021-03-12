Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,815,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $479,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Prologis by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Prologis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,446,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Prologis by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 57,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Prologis by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.29. 2,660,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,082. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average of $101.03. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

