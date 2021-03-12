Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $65.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PFG. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $61.73. 7,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,894. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 88.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 47.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

