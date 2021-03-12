Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) EVP Tina Nutter Acquires 1,550 Shares

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) EVP Tina Nutter acquired 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PFC stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,529. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.47. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price objective (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Premier Financial by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

