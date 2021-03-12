Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 326.7% from the February 11th total of 874,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of POAI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 31,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,195. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. Predictive Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42.

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

