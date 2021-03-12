Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PSTX stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,245. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $652.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Separately, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 12,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,500,000 in the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

