Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

POR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 44,672 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,490,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:POR traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,001. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $53.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

