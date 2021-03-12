Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pollard Banknote from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

PBKOF traded up $3.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.01. 73,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,785. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $51.67.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

