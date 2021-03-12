Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of PBL opened at C$50.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.15. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$12.06 and a 12-month high of C$62.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$41.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.