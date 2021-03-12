Polaris Capital Management LLC Buys 13,200 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $36,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,146,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $126,106,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,960,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 427,907 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 600,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,846,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

